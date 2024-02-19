Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens confirms plan to seek reelection in 2025

article

Mayor Andre Dickens has confirmed that he will seek reelection in 2025.

"I love being the mayor of Atlanta, a job I’ve wanted since I was 16 years old. I believe we have accomplished a lot in the first two years, and I intend to work hard in the next two years and beyond. There are many things happening before I make a formal announcement, including getting President Biden and Vice-President Harris re-elected, continuing to reduce violent crime, and increasing access to affordable housing and jobs that pay living wages. Together, we will ensure we have a city where all are safe and everyone can thrive," Dickens said in a statement.

Dickens won in a runoff race against then-City Council President Felicia Moore on Nov. 30, 2021, to become the city's 61st mayor after incumber Keisha Lance Bottoms chose not to seek another term.

He was initially considered a longshot because Moore and former Mayor Kasim Reed had more name recognition. He received 64% of the votes in the runoff race.

Prior to becoming mayor, Dickens was an at-large City Council member for two terms. He is a graduate of Mays High Schools and holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology as well as a Master of Public Administration from Georgia State University.

Mayor Dickens agenda

Dickens agenda, Moving Atlanta Forward, focuses on safety, opportunity, and investment in the future. According to his latest newsletter, there has been a significant year-over-year drop in overall crimes against persons, including a 21% decrease in homicides, a 16% decrease in aggravated assaults and a 51% decrease in rape.

Dickens has also focused on helping the young people of Atlanta. Dickens declared 2023 as Year of the Youth and more than 5,100 youth aged 14 to 24 gained work experience and life skills during the second edition of his Summer Youth Employment Program in 2023.

RELATED: Mayor Dickens' Midnight Basketball reducing crime in Atlanta

In October 2023, Dickens unveiled the Atlanta Startup Growth Loan Program aimed at providing financial support to local technology startups. The $1 million program, part of the Atlanta Open for Business Fund supported by Wells Fargo, offers direct loans of up to $150,000 to eligible startups.

Additionally, Dickens has sought to bring more affordable housing to metro Atlanta. According to his website, more than 8,900 new affordable housing units have been built or are in the process of being built in Atlanta, which is almost halfway to his goal of 20,000. The City also recently unveiled its first transitional housing site for individuals experiencing homelessness on Forsyth Street.

RELATED: Mayor Dickens signs executive order worth millions to end homelessness in Atlanta

Last month, Dickens chaired his first Atlanta Regional Commission meeting, after being the only mayor nominated to ever hold the position.

Dickens has been called upon to deal with several challenges as mayor including the Buckhead city movement, the closure of WellStar Atlanta Medical Center, the controversy surrounding the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, a recent shooting at his former high school, and the attention that is surrounding the Georgia election interference case.