Mayor Dickens signs executive order worth millions to end homelessness in Atlanta

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens released what he calls a long-term plan to end homelessness in the city of Atlanta. With the stroke of a pen, the Mayor signed an executive order, allocating $4.6 million to help the city's unhoused population.

"Every single one of us is one bad day, one disaster, one serious illness or tragedy away from experiencing homelessness," Dickens said.

Hundreds of unhoused men, women and even children sleep in tents and on blankets in the streets of Atlanta. Dickens says it's a moral obligation that we must address.

The mayor announced a bold new rapid housing initiative that should result in permanent housing for the city's most vulnerable citizens.

"Today, I am announcing that I am issuing an executive order allowing $4.6 million to the appropriate city departments to expand shelter services, warming centers operations, additional shelter sites and provide the wrap around services and security needed to go along with these additional locations," Mayor Dickens said.

City leaders announced $3.1 million dollars allocated to the Gateway Center and Partners for HOME (Housing Opportunities Made for Everyone). H.O.P.E. Team officers from the Atlanta Police department vowed they would not criminalize homelessness.

"These officers are now equipped every time they encounter an individual that's experiencing homelessness. They have more ready, available opportunities to get the individual off the street," Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said.

What percentage of Atlanta is homeless?

Partners for HOME, the lead Agency to eliminate homelessness, says Atlanta's homeless population is up 30-percent from 2022 to 2023.

"Housing is the solution to ending homelessness, and not housing alone, but housing with wraparound services, and safe, affordable housing," Cathryn Vassell, the executive director for Partners for HOME said.

Partners for HOME says it has an impressive track record. In the last 12 months, the agency has assisted with placing 2,000 households of unhoused citizens into permanent housing.

The effort does not stop here. The city purchased 40 shipping containers that they have transformed into affordable housing units. Those are expected to be introduced later this week.