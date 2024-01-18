City of Atlanta wants to put affordable apartments above midtown fire station

article

The City of Atlanta and Atlanta Urban Development Corporation have announced their plans to turn Fire Station 15 on 10th Street NE in Midtown Atlanta into a mixed-use site that features affordable housing above a modern fire station.

"This project is another important milestone in our efforts to leverage Atlanta’s public land assets to provide needed affordable housing," said Mayor Andre Dickens. "The Midtown Fire Station redevelopment allows the City to move forward with two critical projects at the same time—fully renovate Fire Station 15 and substantially increase Midtown’s affordable housing portfolio. This is efficient government at work, while saving tax dollars in the process."

The Request for Qualifications went live on Jan 12 on AUD's website. Respondents should return submittals by 5 p.m. March 4 by emailing completed packages to admin@atlurbdevco.com.

"This project will lay out a blueprint for repurposing underutilized public land to deliver multiple public benefits at once – including deeply, permanently affordable housing," added AUD CEO John Majors.

Once the RFQ period closes, AUD will evaluate responses and contact one or more respondents that are deemed most qualified to execute the City’s vision.