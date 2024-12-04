18-year-old charged with murdering teen found in Atlanta apartment

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment along Fairfield Place on Sept. 25, 2024. (FOX 5)

An 18-year-old was charged in the murder of another 18-year-old who was found shot to death inside a northwest Atlanta apartment in late September.

Quentin Cato was taken into custody on Dec. 4.

The victim, who has not been publicly identified, was found inside the Dreamscape on Fairfield apartment complex, located at 150 Fairfield Place NW.

After speaking to witnesses and collecting evidence, Atlanta homicide detectives charged Cato with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is being held at the Fulton County Jail.