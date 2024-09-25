Atlanta shooting leaves teen dead inside apartment; no suspects

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment along Fairfield Place on Sept. 25, 2024. (FOX 5)

In brief: 18-year-old man found dead from a gunshot wound inside a northwest Atlanta apartment. Incident reported just after 7 p.m. at Dreamscape on Fairfield apartment complex. No arrests have been made; no suspects have been identified.



An 18-year-old man was found shot to death inside a northwest Atlanta apartment on Wednesday evening.

Officers were called just after 7 p.m. to the Dreamscape on Fairfield apartment complex, located at 150 Fairfield Place NW. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers arrived to find the teen dead from a gunshot wound in the apartment.

Homicide detectives were called to investigate the scene. They spent the evening speaking to witnesses, searching for surveillance video, and logging evidence.

No arrests have been made, and no suspects have been named.

The name of the man killed has not been released.