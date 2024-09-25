Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta shooting leaves teen dead inside apartment; no suspects

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 25, 2024 9:48pm EDT
NW Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment along Fairfield Place on Sept. 25, 2024.  (FOX 5)

ATLANTA - An 18-year-old man was found shot to death inside a northwest Atlanta apartment on Wednesday evening. 

Officers were called just after 7 p.m. to the Dreamscape on Fairfield apartment complex, located at 150 Fairfield Place NW. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers arrived to find the teen dead from a gunshot wound in the apartment. 

Homicide detectives were called to investigate the scene. They spent the evening speaking to witnesses, searching for surveillance video, and logging evidence. 

No arrests have been made, and no suspects have been named. 

The name of the man killed has not been released. 