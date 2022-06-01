200 more units of affordable housing officially opens in Atlanta

article

Atlanta’s newest affordable house community was officially opened along the Atlanta BeltLine.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Atlanta BeltLine President and CEO Clyde Higgs cut the ribbon Wednesday morning on Parkside.

The community is located in the Bankhead/Historic Westin Heights area.

The complex features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans, a fitness center, and playground.

Parkside, a new affordable housing complex along the Atlanta BeltLine, officially opened on June 1, 2022. (FOX 5)

Rent reportedly ranges from around $700 to $1,500 a month.

"And since this January, we have made one of the largest investments in housing in Atlanta’s history. We are definitely going to pursue and move towards our goal of 20,000 units of affordable housing," the mayor said.

Earlier this month, Mayor Dickens convened his Affordable Housing Strike Force announcing the city will invest an additional $58.7 million in the development of housing, preventing evictions and addressing homelessness. The mayor said it is the city’s largest-ever single-year housing investments.

Parkside opening adds 192 units of affordable housing in the city.

Earlier this year, the mayor announced a new 10-story, 218 unit affordable housing complex near Capitol Square in Downtown Atlanta.

This year, the mayor has touted opening or reopening nearly 1,000 new affordable housing units.

In April, for the first time in at least a decade, the Federal Reserve Bank designated owning a home in Atlanta unaffordable for the average buyer.