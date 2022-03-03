Affordable, supportive housing development planned near Atlanta City Hall

A new 10-story affordable housing property could be coming to Downtown Atlanta.

The city recently approved the construction of the development right near Capitol Square.

This project will also be a resource for homeless individuals trying to get back on their feet.

The plan is to build a 218-unit property.

Developers said they'll lease 85% of the other units well below the market rate.

"We are pricing so many people out of the housing market," Jerry Miller, President of the Capitol Hill Neighborhood Development Corporation, said.

Trinity Central Plats will be located at the southwest corner of Trinity and Central avenues, near the state capitol and Atlanta City Hall downtown.

"Our churches share the value of supporting the neediest but also building this neighborhood to be harmonious, "Miller detailed.

CHNDC---which consist of three churches in the area as well as a national developer will be responsible for the project.

Qualified affordable housing residents will average roughly 60% of the area median income.

"It's considerably below the market rate. Most of the units will below $1,000 a month," he explained.

Those who have driven through the area surrounding the Gold Dome likely seen many homeless people nearby with nowhere else to go.

The team said they want at least 20 supportive housing units free of charge, dedicated to folks struggling to find stable housing.

"You provide support services when people are mentally ill or addicted or both and provide them with guidance and ensure there needs in those areas are met and not just leave them alone. They needed to have these support services," Miller detailed.

The developers will work with the city to determine who qualifies for that supportive housing.

Advocates said the inability to afford housing is a major factor for homelessness.

The support groups involved will also work with those individuals to help them find steady employment.

"I am in favor of pulling people into supportive housing where they have a long-term solution to their homelessness," Miller said.

This project is still in the very early stages.

It'll likely be 2024 before residents can start moving in.

