Atlanta audiences go back to the 'Velvet Underground'

It’s only been four months since we featured cabaret-meets-speakeasy experience "The Velvet Underground Show" on Good Day Atlanta. But when we heard the show was returning to Atlanta’s Monday Night Garage for another weekend of show-stopping entertainment, we knew we needed to spend a few more hours with the talented cast and crew again.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we joined the Florida-based creative team of Russel and Ali Francis, who founded "The Velvet Underground Show" as a way to bring Las Vegas-style entertainment to other cities in the country.

"Beautiful costumes, showgirls, dancers, live musicians, and … the stage comes out into the crowd, creating a 360-degree kind of view for the audience," says Ali Francis about the show.

Described online as "a spicy speakeasy soirée," "The Velvet Underground Show" is a 90-minute live variety show (including an intermission) that features choreographed numbers, live singing, and specialty acts including aerial hoops and silks. It’s high-energy razzle-dazzle — and, of course, there are food and cocktails available before the show and at intermission.

There are three more shows at Atlanta’s Monday Night Garage (933 Lee Street Southwest): 7:30 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday . Tickets start at $59.49 and VIP admission is also available. For more information on booking a seat for "The Velvet Underground Show" — click here. And for a sneak peek at the latest Atlanta engagement, click the video player in this article!