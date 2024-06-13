Cabaret-style show brings Vegas 'razzle-dazzle' to Atlanta

You know what they say: "What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas." But this morning on Good Day Atlanta, show business entrepreneurs Russel and Ali Francis are spilling all the secrets surrounding their Las Vegas-themed live show here in Atlanta!

This morning, we got an exclusive look behind-the-scenes of "The Velvet Underground Show," a cabaret-meets-speakeasy entertainment experience happening over the next three nights at Atlanta’s Monday Night Garage. Described by the creators as an "immersive" production, the show features live singers and musicians, dancers, and specialty acts (from countries including Spain, Australia, and Ukraine) performing around the audience throughout the hour-and-a-half experience.

Russel and Ali Francis and their company rehearsed for this week’s shows at Atlanta’s Xcel Talent Agency, under the watchful eye of acclaimed choreographer (and Xcel studio manager) Bubba Carr. All four of the show’s featured dancers were cast from here in Atlanta — and in the words of Russel Francis, "They are incredible."

"The Velvet Underground Show" will run for five performances only: 7 p.m. on Thursday and 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. General admission seating begins 30 minutes before showtime, and there is a bar and limited food menu available. Monday Night Garage is located at 933 Lee Street Southwest in Atlanta — for more information on the show and admission, click here.

After its three-night run in Atlanta, the show heads to Charleston, South Carolina and then Charlotte, North Carolina — but we couldn’t let the engagement pass by without spending some time with the cast and crew. Click the video player to check out our morning enjoying a little Vegas "razzle-dazzle."