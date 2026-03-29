Atlanta airport warns of 4-hour wait despite light TSA lines

The Brief TSA lines at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport remained light Sunday as unpaid agents will reportedly see back pay soon. Airport officials continue to advise passengers to arrive four hours early due to ongoing staffing unpredictability and high call-out rates. President Donald Trump signed an order directing the Department of Homeland Security to pay TSA employees on March 27.



Travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport saw smooth passage Sunday as TSA agents move closer to receiving six weeks of back pay.

What we know:

A FOX 5 photojournalist captured relatively short lines moving efficiently around 3:15 p.m. Sunday.

These conditions are a sharp contrast to previous days when lines wrapped outside the building. However, travel is expected to pick up on Monday morning.

Despite the current calmness, airport officials are still warning passengers to arrive at least four hours before their scheduled flights due to overall unpredictability.

The Atlanta airport has also stopped providing estimated wait times for security check.

What they're saying:

Samuel Starke said he had been monitoring social media before his flight on Sunday and had seen mixed reports about wait times.

"I'm looking at the lines now, and it looks like we're going to get through no problem, so we are pretty excited about that," Starke said.

Other passengers preparing to head through security told FOX 5 they were worried beforehand but pleasantly surprised when they arrived at the airport and saw the shorter lines.

Big picture view:

President Donald Trump signed an order on March 27 directing the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to start paying TSA workers amid the partial government shutdown.

The shutdown has lasted a record-breaking 44 days.

A message sent to TSA workers stated they will be paid what they are owed for three specific pay periods.

Employees should expect most of that back pay to be deposited into accounts starting Monday, March 30.

White House border czar Tom Homan reaffirmed this timeline during a CNN interview on Sunday.

Homan noted that agents across the country should expect to see their funds by Monday or Tuesday.

During the shutdown, Atlanta’s airport, as well as numerous others nationwide, have seen sky-high TSA call-out rates as employees face mounting bills with no paycheck.

The Department of Homeland Security says about 40% of TSA workers in Atlanta have called out amid the shutdown.

More than 3,500 TSA agents across the country reportedly called out the same day Trump signed the executive order directing them to be paid.

What's next:

It remains to be seen when Congress will vote again on DHS funding, as both chambers are currently on a two-week break.

What we don't know:

While back pay is scheduled for delivery, it remains unclear when TSA call-out rates will return to normal levels.

Officials have not specified when the airport will resume providing standard wait-time estimates to the public.

It is also unknown if the temporary funding order will prevent future staffing shortages if the broader shutdown issues remain unresolved.

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