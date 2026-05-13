39-year-old man dies after April shooting in southeast Atlanta

article

The Brief A 39-year-old man has died nearly a month after he was shot multiple times in southeast Atlanta. Atlanta police found the victim with several gunshot wounds on Constitution Road SE late on April 20. No suspects are in custody, and investigators have not released information regarding a possible motive.



A man who was shot several times in southeast Atlanta last month has died as the search for the shooter continues.

What we know:

The 39-year-old man died Tuesday, according to the Atlanta Police Department. The shooting originally happened on April 20.

Atlanta police responded to the 900 block of Constitution Road SE near Forest Park Road just before midnight. When they arrived, they found the man had been shot several times. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition at the time.

RELATED: Man shot, injured near Constitution, Forest Park roads in SE Atlanta

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released any information on potential suspects or what may have led to the shooting. The identity of the 39-year-old man has also not been made public by the police department or the medical examiner's office.