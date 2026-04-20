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Man shot, injured near Constitution, Forest Park roads in SE Atlanta

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Published  April 20, 2026 5:41am EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Man injured in Constitution Road shooting

Man injured in Constitution Road shooting

A man was shot and injured in a shooting on Constitution Road in southeast Atlanta early Monday. No arrests at this time. Lindsay Tuman reporting. 

The Brief

    • Police responded to a shooting in southeast Atlanta just before midnight.
    • A man in his 40s was shot and taken to the hospital for surgery.
    • Investigators are still searching for suspects and witnesses.

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating an overnight shooting in southeast Atlanta that left a 39-year-old man hospitalized with serious injuries.

What we know:

Officers were called to the scene near Constitution Road SE and Forest Park Road SE just before midnight and found a man in his 40s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital and taken into surgery. Police reported around 8 a.m. that he was in "critical but stable" condition.

The scene was cleared around 3:30 a.m. Monday after officers spent several hours collecting evidence and searching for clues about what led up to the shooting. 

What we don't know:

No suspect description or motive has been released, and investigators are continuing to look for witnesses.

The victim's name has not been released.

The Source

  • Information provided by Atlanta Police Department. 

AtlantaCrime and Public SafetyNews