Man shot, injured near Constitution, Forest Park roads in SE Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating an overnight shooting in southeast Atlanta that left a 39-year-old man hospitalized with serious injuries.
What we know:
Officers were called to the scene near Constitution Road SE and Forest Park Road SE just before midnight and found a man in his 40s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital and taken into surgery. Police reported around 8 a.m. that he was in "critical but stable" condition.
The scene was cleared around 3:30 a.m. Monday after officers spent several hours collecting evidence and searching for clues about what led up to the shooting.
What we don't know:
No suspect description or motive has been released, and investigators are continuing to look for witnesses.
The victim's name has not been released.