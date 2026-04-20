Man shot, injured near Constitution, Forest Park roads in SE Atlanta

The Brief Police responded to a shooting in southeast Atlanta just before midnight. A man in his 40s was shot and taken to the hospital for surgery. Investigators are still searching for suspects and witnesses.



Atlanta police are investigating an overnight shooting in southeast Atlanta that left a 39-year-old man hospitalized with serious injuries.

What we know:

Officers were called to the scene near Constitution Road SE and Forest Park Road SE just before midnight and found a man in his 40s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital and taken into surgery. Police reported around 8 a.m. that he was in "critical but stable" condition.

The scene was cleared around 3:30 a.m. Monday after officers spent several hours collecting evidence and searching for clues about what led up to the shooting.

What we don't know:

No suspect description or motive has been released, and investigators are continuing to look for witnesses.

The victim's name has not been released.