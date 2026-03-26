Atlanta community supports TSA agents working 40 days without pay

The Brief TSA agents at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport have worked more than 40 days without pay during the ongoing government shutdown. Community groups and airport restaurants are providing free food and discounted meals as nearly 40% of local agents called out sick this week. Federal regulations prohibit travelers from giving cash or gift cards to agents because the gestures could be viewed as bribes.



Answering the call for help, Atlanta community members and businesses are stepping up to support TSA agents at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport who have reached a financial breaking point after 40 days without a paycheck.

Atlanta rallies for unpaid TSA agents

What we know:

TSA agents at the world's busiest airport are facing immense pressure as the federal government shutdown continues. Despite an order from the president to pay agents on Thursday, many workers remain in a dire financial position. In response, Salem Bible Church in Northwest Atlanta hosted a food distribution event Thursday specifically for struggling Department of Homeland Security workers.

At the airport, private businesses are also intervening. Jackmont Hospitality, which operates TGI Fridays locations, is offering agents 50% off their meals to help ease the burden.

What we don't know:

While some relief has been ordered, it is currently unclear exactly when the back pay will reflect in the agents' bank accounts or how many more employees might quit if the shutdown persists. It also remains to be seen if the high rate of sick calls will lead to increased security wait times or terminal closures in the coming days.

Financial 'tradeoffs' and high call-outs

By the numbers:

The financial strain has led to a significant impact on airport operations and the personal lives of federal employees:

40: The number of days agents have gone without a paycheck.

40%: The approximate percentage of TSA agents at Hartsfield-Jackson who called out sick this week.

150 to 175: The number of people Jackmont Hospitality is feeding daily.

Hundreds: The number of TSA agents who have quit the agency nationally during the shutdown.

What they're saying:

"Forty days is a long time to go without a paycheck," said Jon West with the Atlanta Community Food Bank. "Food is a necessity, right? We got to eat. So when we start seeing as people start making tradeoffs on their medical care, right. There's a prescription I'm going to miss and I'm not going to get still, because I need to put that money into the refrigerator."

David Halpern of Jackmont Hospitality said he felt a responsibility to help those still showing up for work. "I was like, hey, you know, we need to step up and do something," Halpern said. "We’re currently feeding about 150 to 175 people a day and just, you know, pitching in like a lot of other people are at the airport just trying to be helpful."

The reality of the federal shutdown

The backstory:

The shutdown has caused mounting concerns over aviation safety and efficiency. TSA has previously warned that continued staffing shortages could lead to significant delays at Hartsfield-Jackson. Nationally, the agency has struggled with morale as the "cycle of tradeoffs," as West described it, begins to compound for workers who cannot afford basic necessities.

What you can do:

While travelers may want to show their gratitude to agents at the security checkpoints, there are strict rules in place. Travelers are not allowed to give TSA agents cash or gift cards, as these are considered prohibited gifts or potential bribes. Those looking to help are encouraged to support local food banks or organizations providing direct assistance to federal workers.