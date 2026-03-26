TSA warns of shutdowns as delays continue at Atlanta airport

The Brief TSA warns airport operations could be disrupted if the budget impasse continues. Staffing shortages tied to missed paychecks are causing long security lines. Travelers at Atlanta’s airport report hours-long waits and frustration.



Travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are facing long and unpredictable wait times as staffing shortages affect security lines, according to federal officials and passengers.

On Thursday, lines at Atlanta’s airport fluctuated throughout the morning, with standard security lanes easing at times while TSA PreCheck lines stretched outside the terminal.

What they're saying:

The Transportation Security Administration warns it may have to shut down operations at some airports if the ongoing budget impasse continues. Workers are set to miss another paycheck, with Congress scheduled to take a two-week break.

Officials say the delays are being driven in part by TSA agents calling out after not being paid during the partial government shutdown.

The airport’s website, which typically provides estimated security wait times, is currently unavailable. Travelers are being advised to arrive hours before their flights, whether flying domestically or internationally.

Passengers say the experience has been frustrating, with some arriving around midnight only to wait several hours to check bags and clear security. One traveler described the situation as a "horrible" experience, saying there were no clear answers and large crowds, including families and people in wheelchairs.

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What's next:

Officials continue to monitor the situation as delays persist.

President Donald Trump said he is considering deploying the National Guard to assist at airport security checkpoints as long lines and staffing shortages continue nationwide. Speaking earlier this week and in a social media post Wednesday, Trump blamed Democrats for the ongoing disruptions and said National Guard troops could be used alongside federal agents if needed to help ease delays.