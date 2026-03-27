Travelers find empty lines at Atlanta airport despite TSA shortage

The Brief Nearly 40% of Atlanta TSA workers have called out during the federal shutdown. ICE agents are assisting with crowd control and ID checks at the airport. Travelers are advised to arrive four hours early despite intermittent short lines.



The partial government shutdown continues to create an unpredictable environment at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, where security wait times fluctuate wildly, and federal employees face increasing financial hardship. While some travelers reported clearing security in record time Friday afternoon, officials warn that the staffing crisis remains a significant hurdle for the world’s busiest airport.

What we know:

The Department of Homeland Security reports that approximately 40 percent of Transportation Security Administration workers in Atlanta have called out during the ongoing shutdown. Other agents continue to perform their duties without pay. ICE agents have started to scan IDs at the airport, and they are helping manage crowd control.

Despite the intermittent long lines seen over the past month, airport conditions on Friday afternoon were clear, though officials are still advising passengers to arrive four hours before their scheduled flights in anticipation of busier weekend traffic.

What they're saying:

"Right now, it looks OK, no line, but I see it's getting longer now it's building up, so I definitely want to try to make our flight," said traveler Blake Fowler.

Other passengers found the lack of congestion surprising given the national headlines. Anitra Wilcox described the ease of her check-in as "great, it’s almost scary, yes excitingly, happy we planned accordingly."

Jaequan Smith, who was traveling to Buffalo, New York, to deliver a puppy, noted the efficiency of his experience. "I’m casually flying through I have to take a Shih Tzu to Buffalo, New York. I have my Pomeranian with me. She’s going to fly out with me," Smith said. He added his support for the unpaid workforce, stating, "I hope they figure everything out with TSA and getting everyone paid. I do have a friend that works for TSA and I know it’s creating hard times for people and stuff like that."

The reality for those behind the checkpoints is increasingly grim, according to George Borek of the AFGE Union in Atlanta.

"Officers have had to make difficult choices, they’ve had to look at other means of putting food on the table, putting gas in the car," Borek said. "We have some officers that have been already informed that they're going to be going to lose their apartments."

What we don't know:

Despite the strain, Borek noted a slight shift in the atmosphere among the staff because of the news of the Senate passing funding for TSA agents. "Officers are feeling a little better, you know certainly we are not there yet, but certainly were not there yet, but there's some optimism," Borek said. "I'm quite optimistic that it's probably going to get done today, but you know we shall see."