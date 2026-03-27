Senate votes to fund DHS, long lines continue at Atlanta airport

The Brief The U.S. Senate passed a late-night deal to fund the Department of Homeland Security through the end of the fiscal year. Travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport face 50-minute security lines as federal workers miss another paycheck. The funding measure now moves to the House for approval to end the standoff and restore pay for TSA and FEMA staff.



The U.S. Senate reached a deal early Friday morning to fund most of the Department of Homeland Security, potentially ending a standoff that has caused missed paychecks for airport security workers and grueling lines for travelers.

What we know:

The Senate agreed by unanimous consent shortly after 2 a.m. to approve legislation that funds all the Department of Homeland Security through the end of the fiscal year, with the exception of ICE and parts of Customs and Border Protection. The measure now moves to the House. The latest plan came after Senate Democrats blocked a 7th attempt to reopen DHS. If approved, it will provide critical funding for the Coast Guard, FEMA, and the TSA.

RELATED: DHS funding deal reached in Senate, funds TSA and most of Homeland Security, but not ICE and Border Patrol

Despite the overnight progress in Washington, TSA workers are expected to miss another paycheck today. This lack of pay has led to increased call-outs, directly impacting operations at major hubs like Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Travelers face long Hartsfield-Jackson lines

Local perspective:

In Atlanta, the impact of the funding delay is visible at the sidewalk. Lines for TSA PreCheck at Hartsfield-Jackson stretched outside the building during the early morning hours on Friday. Travelers reported waiting approximately 50 minutes just to reach the security checkpoints.

Airport officials are currently encouraging all passengers—both domestic and international—to arrive at least four hours before their scheduled flights to account for the staffing shortages. While lines typically begin to lighten around 7 a.m., the early morning rush remains a significant hurdle for Georgia travelers.

Uncertainty remains for federal workers

What we don't know:

While the Senate has moved forward, it remains unclear when the House will vote on the measure or if it will pass without further amendments. Additionally, the exact timeline for when TSA and FEMA employees will receive their back pay remains unconfirmed, leaving thousands of federal workers in financial limbo for at least one more pay cycle.

Frequent flyers surprised by delays

What they're saying:

Frequent travelers, accustomed to faster transit times in Atlanta, expressed frustration to FOX 5 Atlanta on Friday morning with the sudden surge in wait times.