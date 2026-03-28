Quiet day reported at Atlanta airport, money on its way to TSA agents

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The Brief Airport conditions appeared calm Saturday morning, with short lines and smooth travel reported Officials warn staffing shortages remain, with about 40% of TSA workers calling out Backpay is expected for TSA employees starting March 30 as shutdown impacts continue



Conditions at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport appeared calm and operating normally Saturday morning, even as an ongoing partial government shutdown continues to impact staffing levels and create uncertainty for travelers.

What we know:

Passengers reported (on social media) short lines and smooth experiences early in the day, a contrast to the long wait times seen at points in recent weeks.

Despite the relatively quiet conditions, officials warn the situation remains unpredictable. The Department of Homeland Security says about 40% of TSA workers in Atlanta have called out during the shutdown, while others continue working without pay. ICE agents have also been assisting with ID checks and crowd control.

Union officials say the financial toll on workers remains severe. "Officers have had to make difficult choices, they’ve had to look at other means of putting food on the table, putting gas in the car," George Borek of the American Federation of Government Employees union told FOX 5 Atlanta previously.

More than 3,500 TSA agents reportedly called out of work on Friday across the nation, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

President Trump told the Department of Homeland Security to re-direct funding to pay TSA employees and it has been reported that the money will come from last summer's One Big Beautiful Act.

A message was sent to TSA workers to tell them that they will be paid what they are owed for pay periods 3, 4 and 5 and employees should expect most of their backpay in their direct deposit starting March 30, which is Monday.

The message also told employees that they were all expected to return to work on March 28.

Roughly 60,000 TSA employees went without pay during the partial government shutdown, including transportation security officers.

During that time, numerous organizations and businesses across metro Atlanta stepped up to help TSA workers by supplying food and other assistance.

Filmmaker Tyler Perry was one of those who pitched in. He reportedly donated $250,000 in Visa gift cards to TSA employees at Hartsfield-Jackson. His team gave the gift cards to a TSA leader on Friday to distribute to individual workers, according to People.com.

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What they're saying:

Airport officials continue to recommend travelers arrive several hours early as conditions can change quickly. Traffic is currently expected to be heavier on Sunday as visitors begin to leave and residents return home.

At this time, the airport has stopped providing wait time estimates on its website.