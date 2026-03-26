Delta extends Atlanta travel waiver amid TSA delays

article

The Brief Delta is extending its Atlanta travel waiver through March 30 due to long TSA wait times. Passengers can rebook flights without penalty for travel through April 6. Travelers who miss flights due to security delays are being rebooked when possible.



Delta Air Lines is expanding its travel waiver for passengers flying through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as security delays continue to disrupt travel plans.

What we know:

The airline announced Wednesday that customers with itineraries involving Atlanta through March 30 can now rebook their flights without change fees. Rebooked travel must begin by April 6, with fare differences waived if passengers remain in the same cabin and booking class.

The updated policy expands on an earlier waiver that only covered travel on March 23 and 24. The extension comes as long TSA lines have caused some passengers to miss flights.

Delta said travelers who miss their flights due to security delays are being accommodated on later flights when possible, though airlines typically do not hold departures for passengers stuck in security lines.

Passengers who choose not to travel within the waiver window may cancel their trip and apply the value of their ticket toward a new flight within one year of the original booking date, though fare differences may apply.

Click here for additional information.

RELATED