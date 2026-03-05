Delta reshuffles leadership team after operations chief retirement

article

Delta Air Lines is making several leadership changes as a longtime operations leader prepares to retire and other executives move into new roles.

What we know:

In a message to employees, CEO Ed Bastian announced that Peter Carter will be promoted to president while current Chief Financial Officer Dan Janki will become the airline’s chief operating officer. The shift comes as John Laughter, Delta’s executive vice president, chief of operations and president of Delta TechOps, plans to retire April 30 after more than 30 years with the company.

Bastian said the changes are part of Delta’s effort to continue building what he calls the world’s leading airline for the next generation of customers and employees.

Carter, who has spent about a decade with Delta, will take on an expanded role helping guide the airline’s strategy while continuing to oversee areas such as international operations, global policy and legal matters.

Laughter’s retirement will close out a career that started in Delta’s TechOps division as an aircraft liaison engineer. Bastian said Laughter helped lead the airline through some of its most challenging moments and remained a strong advocate for Delta employees.

With Janki stepping into the chief operating officer role, he will oversee many of Delta’s day-to-day operations, including airport customer service, flight operations, in-flight service, reservations, technical operations and corporate safety.

The airline also announced Erik Snell will become Delta’s new chief financial officer. Snell joined Delta about 20 years ago and most recently served as chief customer experience officer.

Another change will move Ranjan Goswami into the role of chief marketing and product officer. Goswami will replace Alicia Tillman, who is leaving Delta to pursue other leadership opportunities.

Meanwhile, Alain Bellemare will take on an additional role as chairman of Delta TechOps while continuing to serve as executive vice president and president of international operations.

Carter, Janki, Snell and Goswami will all report directly to Bastian under the updated leadership structure.