Delta recovering from weather-related delays in Atlanta

The Brief Severe storms and hail on Friday night forced Delta to pull more than 50 aircraft for safety inspections, causing a cascade of cancellations and gate shortages in Atlanta. Passengers reported being stuck on arriving aircraft for nearly four hours after landing as ground crews were halted by lightning and gate availability. While FAA ground stops have lifted, Delta continues to deal with over 200 cancellations as the airline works to reposition crews and equipment Saturday.



Delta Air Lines is working to reset its operations at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport following a night of severe weather that left passengers stranded on the tarmac for hours and forced the inspection of dozens of aircraft.

What we know:

The travel disruptions began Friday night when severe thunderstorms and unforecast hail hit the Atlanta hub. Delta confirmed that the weather conditions required safety inspections for more than 50 aircraft and various pieces of ground equipment.

The airline cited several factors that contributed to the gridlock:

Safety Protocols: Continual lightning prevented ground crews from working safely on the ramp.

Staffing Constraints: Air Traffic Control ground stops and delay programs exhausted the "available duty time" for flight crews, leading to staffing shortages for ongoing flights.

Gate Constraints: The combination of weather and damaged equipment led to a lack of available gates, leaving arriving planes stuck on taxiways.

Travelers reported significant delays getting off their planes once they arrived in Atlanta. One passenger, flying in from New York’s LaGuardia Airport, reported landing at 2:30 a.m. but was not able to deplane until 6:20 a.m. According to that passenger, the pilot—a veteran of 25 years—informed those on board that he had never encountered a similar operational situation. While weather was the primary cause, passengers expressed frustration over the repositioning of planes to available gates.

The FAA reports that the ground delay has since expired, and TSA wait times are showing improvement compared to early Saturday morning. However, "ripple effects" from the Friday night storms continue to impact schedules.

By the numbers:

According to FlightAware, 288 flights have been canceled at the world's busiest airport, along with 317 flight delays. More than 230 of the cancellations and more than 235 of the delays are Delta flights, with most being delayed on their way to the airport, rather than departures.

What they're saying:

A Delta spokesperson issued the following statement:

"We apologize to our customers, as we know that a delay on the tarmac waiting for an arrival gate is frustrating. Delta people worked through severe weather challenges in ATL that drove gating constraints overnight. The safety of our customers and crew is our highest priority."

Travelers are encouraged to check their flight status with their airline before heading to the airport as the "reset" of operations continues.