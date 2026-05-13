Afternoon fight ends in critical stabbing near Atlanta's SoNo district

The Brief Atlanta police are investigating an afternoon stabbing in the SoNo neighborhood that left a man hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday. Officers responding to a call at 3:16 p.m. found the victim near Piedmont Ave. following a fight involving multiple people. The aggravated assault unit is currently working to identify suspects and determine what specific events led to the violent encounter.



An afternoon stabbing left a man in critical condition on the edge of Atlanta’s SoNo neighborhood.

What we know:

Officers were called out around 3:16 p.m. to the 500 block of Piedmont Ave. near Linden Ave. N.E.

According to Atlanta police, officers arrived to find the man stabbed.

Medics rushed the man to an area hospital in critical condition. Investigators believe the stabbing was prompted by a fight.

The aggravated assault unit is investigating.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet identified the man who was stabbed or provided his current age.

It remains unknown if any suspects have been taken into custody or if investigators have identified the individuals involved in the fight.

Authorities have not released a description of the weapon used or specified the exact nature of the dispute that preceded the violence.