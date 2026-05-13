Afternoon fight ends in critical stabbing near Atlanta's SoNo district
ATLANTA - An afternoon stabbing left a man in critical condition on the edge of Atlanta’s SoNo neighborhood.
What we know:
Officers were called out around 3:16 p.m. to the 500 block of Piedmont Ave. near Linden Ave. N.E.
According to Atlanta police, officers arrived to find the man stabbed.
Medics rushed the man to an area hospital in critical condition. Investigators believe the stabbing was prompted by a fight.
The aggravated assault unit is investigating.
What we don't know:
Police have not yet identified the man who was stabbed or provided his current age.
It remains unknown if any suspects have been taken into custody or if investigators have identified the individuals involved in the fight.
Authorities have not released a description of the weapon used or specified the exact nature of the dispute that preceded the violence.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Police Department, who provided details on the initial response and the status of the investigation.