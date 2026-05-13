How a Cobb sergeant helped a baby arrive on his dad's birthday

The Brief A Cobb County sergeant escorted a pregnant woman and her husband to the hospital after they became stuck in traffic while she was in labor. Sgt. Jameel Fraser led the family through intersections and red lights to reach Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in about 20 minutes, cutting the usual trip time nearly in half. Decoshia Chambers gave birth to her son, James Junior, just 30 minutes after arriving at the hospital. He shares a birthday with his father.



A Cobb County sergeant escorted a couple through heavy traffic to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital Wednesday, clearing a path for a woman to give birth just 30 minutes after arrival.

What we know:

Decoshia Chambers went into labor three weeks ago, a few days earlier than expected, and feared she would give birth on the side of Dallas Highway when her husband, James Chambers, hit heavy traffic.

James Chambers flagged down Sgt. Jameel Fraser of the Cobb County Sheriff's Office, telling the sergeant that the baby was coming immediately. Fraser told the father to stay close and escorted the couple to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital by shutting down intersections and driving at a fast pace.

The typical 35-minute trip to the hospital took only about 20 minutes or so with the emergency escort.

Decoshia Chambers was rushed into the building and gave birth to James Junior just 30 minutes later. The newborn arrived on his father’s birthday, and the family, including big sister Jordyn, expressed gratitude for the sergeant’s quick actions that got them to medical professionals just in time.