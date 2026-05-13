Neighbors 'fed up' with growing tent community in Mechanicsville

The Brief Mechanicsville residents say a homeless encampment on Cooper Street is disrupting daily life. Homeowner Linda Henley claims the City of Atlanta has not addressed her requests to have the tents removed from across her home. Partners for HOME says it is using its Atlanta Rising initiative to connect people at the encampment with permanent housing.



A Mechanicsville homeowner says a homeless encampment on Cooper Street is disrupting the neighborhood and remains unaddressed by the City of Atlanta.

What they're saying:

Linda Henley, a resident of the area for over 30 years, said she is frustrated with people living in tents across from her home.

Henley first noticed people moving into the lot in April and believes the issue began after The Beacon Atlanta, a new housing development for those experiencing homelessness, opened on Cooper Street last month.

Henley’s daughter, Laquanda Williams, said the encampment has grown since April, describing it as a "whole community of tents" where people in cars visit those living there.

The family has added locks to outdoor utilities after catching someone using their power.

Henley said she has witnessed fighting and public urination but has received no help from the city despite asking for the encampment's removal.

What's next:

Partners for HOME is coordinating outreach teams to engage people at the Cooper Street site to establish pathways into housing. This effort is part of the "Atlanta Rising" initiative, a $235 million campaign that has reportedly housed more than 1,200 households since May 2025.

The agency stated it will continue to provide on-site support to connect people to shelter and services. "PFH will continue its work with the City and other community partners to engage unsheltered neighbors in need of assistance and to reduce homelessness long-term," CEO of Partners for Home Cathyrn Vassesl said.

What we don't know:

It is not yet known when or if the City of Atlanta plans to officially close the Cooper Street encampment. While the city directed questions to Partners for HOME, the nonprofit stated it does not lead closure planning.

The specific number of people currently living in the Cooper Street lot has not been confirmed. Additionally, it is unclear if the city will provide extra police patrols or sanitation services to the Mechanicsville area while the outreach process continues.