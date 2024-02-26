Judge grants Atlanta airport official restraining order against outspoken activist for stalking

A judge has granted an Atlanta Airport official a temporary restraining order against a community activist.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jessy Lall found outspoken community activist Duwon Robinson guilty of stalking. As part of the restraining order, he can not verbally attack Airport Deputy General Manager Jai Ferrell.

Judge Lall, however, did not go as far as banning him from government meetings at City Hall.

"Didn't prove their case and the judge told them that, so for her to go ahead and grant this order, I am shocked and disappointed," Robinson said.

The judge found that Robinson made Ferrell feel uncomfortable with his words at several City Council and committee meetings.

Robinson claimed Judge Lall got it wrong when she granted the six-month temporary retraining order.

"In a personal capacity, she is saying that I can't speak about her disparagingly. If I was to speak about her weight, or something like that, I can't speak derogatory about her as a woman. But anything dealing with her as a deputy general manager, the judge is not barring me from speaking to that," the Atlanta native explained to FOX 5.

Robinson said he has hired another lawyer and will appeal the decision that said he stalked the airport deputy manager.

"I've never stalked her, never broke in her car. Don't know where she lives. Don't know what car she drives," Robinson insisted.

Robinson said the judge heard from Ferrell for four hours on Feb. 12. Both parties were told to return to court on Feb. 20, but Robinson said his attorney, Alvin Kendall, had a scheduling conflict.

By default, the temporary protective order was issued.

"[The judge] never [asked] Mr. Kendall if she could hear from me. [She] never [asked] me if I had anything to say. The judge just let Jai Ferrell do all the talking and her lawyer did the talking, never let me say anything. A judgment by default, and it's just not fair," Robinson said.

FOX 5 Atlanta reached out to Ferrell's lawyer, but she declined to comment.