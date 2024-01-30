Atlanta airport official files temporary restraining order against vocal city critic

An Atlanta businessman is accusing a top Atlanta airport official of trying to silence him.

J'Aimeka Ferrell, the Deputy Director of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, says she fears for her own safety following his verbal attacks.

Anybody who attends or watches Atlanta City council meetings has likely seen Dr. Duwon Robinson. He's known for giving the council an earful during public comment.

Ferrell says he has gone too far.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Dr. Duwon Robinson is a regular participant during the Public Comment section of Atlanta City Council meetings.

For many years, Robinson has called out council members and city officials for what he believes are bad decisions and mismanagement of funds.

Just last week, Ferrell filed for a Stalking/Temporary Restraining Order against him, claiming she was fearful of the verbal attacks, threats and lies she says he is responsible for during city council meetings.

"I was surprised, because I have never said anything inflammatory to her personally. This is the first time ever that a public city employee figure has even tried to seek to silence a citizen speaking against their work performance. This has never happened in Atlanta," Robinson said.

The temporary restraining order claims Robinson has produced signs defaming Ferrell, and she accuses him of looking for her in an unauthorized area of the airport.

J'Aimeka Ferrell, Duwon Robinson

Robinson said he was trying to attend a meeting to speak on behalf of taxi drivers and his presence had nothing to do with Ferrell.

Through the restraining order, Ferrell is also asking a superior court judge to stop Robinson from being 200-feet from her. He says this is nothing more than an attempt to trample on his right to free speech.

"If you are afraid of me, why would you be so specific as to say I don't want him 200 feet from me. She knows that that's the council chambers," Robinson complained.

J'Aimeka "Jai" Ferrell

Local attorney Harry Daniels believes Ms. Ferrell may be taking the wrong approach.

"If a person is making statements that are defamatory or slanderous in nature, then that is an appropriate remedy, a civil lawsuit. But, just to use the process of a protective order because you don't like what they say, to me, is an abuse of the process," Attorney Harry Daniels concluded.

FOX 5 tried to reach out to Ferrell for comment but has not heard back.

The airport refused to comment, stating this was a personal matter.