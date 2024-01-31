Alleged lies on Atlanta airport job application prompt HR investigation

The Human Resources Department for the City of Atlanta has launched an investigation after council members began raising questions about how employees are hired at the nation's busiest airport.

On Tuesday, news broke about an airport official seeking a temporary restraining order against a businessman and community activist known to speak out during public comment at council meeting.

Dr. Duwon Robinson says no Temporary Restraining Order request will stop him from speaking the truth.

He gave the transportation committee an earful on Wednesday.

"When it comes to me, there is no way in the hell that we will allow them to play with me like that. I am born and raised here," an angry Dr. Duwon Robinson exclaimed during the Transportation Committee meeting.

J'Aimeka "Jai" Ferrell

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Deputy Director Jai Ferrell filed for a Temporary Restraining Order against Robinson. She claims she is fearful of his threats and lies that she says he makes during public comment.

"We will not let Jai Farrell accuse me of anything. I've never seen this woman outside of here, never stalked her and, as a matter of fact, she's only been here once in one year. So, what is she afraid of? The truth?" Robinson yelled to council members. "I'm not gonna let y'all, or the mayor's office, do me like that."

City Attorney Nina Hickson tried to make one thing clear during the meeting.

"The action about which Mr. Robinson has spoken of was done by the individual, not by the city, or on behalf of the city," Hickson clarified. "It was not authorized."

During Dr. Robinson's 9-minute rant on Wednesday, he mentioned another airport official that got at least two council members' attention.

" … told [a young lady] to lie on her application about her experience and her education," Robinson insisted.

"A person told to, according to Dr. Robinson, ‘lie’ on their application … What I want to know is if you can do an investigation on that," City council member Antonio Lewis asked of HR.

The Human Resource Commissioner responded to the inquiry.

"Specifically speaking, that issue has been brought to HR's attention and we are looking into it. It is not condoned to lie on an application. It is not encouraged to tell an applicant to lie on an application. We will follow the process to deal with it accordingly," Tarlesha Smith said.

Dr. Robinson, at points, grew so heated that transportation chair Byron Amos reprimanded him for some of the language he used.

