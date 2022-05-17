Mayor pushes for $15M revamp of Atlanta's 911 call center on upcoming ballot

The decision on whether to invest more money into Atlanta's 911 call center will be left up to voters when they head to the polls next Tuesday.

Today, Mayor Andre Dickens will tour the center - which stands to receive a $15 million investment through a bond referendum that's on the ballot.

CITY COUNCIL RAISES CONCERNS OVER ATLANTA'S 911 CALL CENTER STAFFING

From staffing concerns to technical and facility problems, Atlanta's 911 system has experienced issues since the start of the year.

In March, 911 operators were forced to evacuate the city's emergency operation center after an HVAC failure.

Temperatures inside climbed to nearly 100 degrees, forcing employees to work remotely at the Fulton County Center, away from dispatchers.

At least three power outages since November forced workers to rely on generators to answer calls and dispatch help.

ATLANTA SHIFTS 911 OPERATIONS TO FULTON COUNTY DUE TO POWER OUTAGE

These issues are putting the reliability of the system in question, but the operation now stands to receive a major investment.

On the ballot, Atlanta residents will vote on a bond question related to the 911 call center.

If voters support question three, the General Obligation Public Improvement Bond Referendum, the bond would finance emergency service projects including millions for the center.

In total, the referendum would raise up to $213 million for repairs, park and recreation facility improvements, new building and equipment for police, fire and rescue, and EMS departments, and public improvements.