Atlanta shifts 911 operations to Fulton County due to power outage

A power outage at the Atlanta Police Department’s E911 Communications Center has forced officials to move from the building for the second time this month.

Atlanta police said they were forced to move operations to Fulton County’s Center Monday. Police said the backup battery system was working to allow for the transition.

AMID CRITICAL 911 OPERATOR SHORTAGE, METRO ATLANTA COUNTY BEGINS OFFERING INCENTIVES

In a statement released Monday evening, APD wrote in part:

"Our dispatchers are now operating from the Fulton County E911 Center and we are working to restore power in our center, as well as address the issues causing these problems."

A similar incident happened earlier this month except officials said the backup systems at the time were not operating as they should. The established protocols were also not allegedly followed.

