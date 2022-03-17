Atlanta 911 call center evacuated again, this time due to high temperatures

Atlanta's 911 system continues to experience technical issues. FOX 5 has learned 911 operators were forced to evacuate the city's emergency operation center two days ago after an HVAC failure.

Temperatures inside the facility climbed to nearly 100 degrees forcing operators to go work remotely the Fulton County 911 Center separate from the dispatchers.

ATLANTA'S 911 CENTER LOSES POWER AGAIN, POLICE SAY CALLS STILL BEING HANDLED

Atlanta's 911 call center (FOX 5)

A former city manager said the latest problem happened as managers tried to fix a generator which has caused problems in the past.

Part of the issue is also that Atlanta 911 does not own the building that houses the city's emergency operations center. That makes repairs and building maintenance more complicated.

CITY COUNCIL RAISES CONCERNS OVER ATLANTA'S 911 CALL CENTER STAFFING

Atlanta's 911 call center (FOX 5)

A city spokesperson assures FOX 5 that services have not been interrupted.

But former city manager Ken Butler said Atlanta 911 is operating on a shoestring. He said the short term solution is to install more lines at Atlanta 911's facility at the airport so it can serve as a reliable back up.

ATLANTA SHIFTS 911 OPERATIONS TO FULTON COUNTY DUE TO POWER OUTAGE

Advertisement

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE