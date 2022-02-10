Atlanta's 911 center loses power again, police say calls still being handled

article

Atlanta's 911 system is experiencing server issues due to a power system failure on Thursday night.

The Atlanta Police Department said 911 operators are still able to take calls and dispatch units, but the issue is with the computer-aided dispatch system that helps prioritize those calls.

"We remain able to receive and dispatch 911 calls. We have contingencies in place to ensure we maintain emergency services, even while experiencing issues like this," the department said in a statement.

The department said when the power went out, a battery-powered uninterruptible power supply failed to kick on, impacting the servers.

This is not the first time the backup power failed at the 911 call center. There were multiple reports in November and December. City officials said there were plans to address the power outages from those situations.

It was not immediate clear if this power outage was caused by the same issue.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

