Photos: Georgia Bulldogs 2023 championship celebration ceremony in Athens

Thousands of people packed Sanford Stadium in Athens ready to cheer on the Georgia Bulldogs football team. The sold out event was the last organized celebration for the champion team after finishing a perfect record season with a big win.

The Dawgs beat the TCU Horned Frogs Monday in the 2023 National Championship game with a landslide victory in Los Angeles. Fans, coaches, staff and family filled the stadium with excitement for the newly crowned kings of college football.

It began with a parade through the University of Georgia campus, leading up to the stadium.

Here's what the ceremony looked like: