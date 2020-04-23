Expand / Collapse search

Art for seniors to help them through the isolation during the coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus in Georgia
ATLANTA - A 13-year-old girl is making her mark during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She's trying to make a positive impact on the lives of seniors who are separated from their loved ones due to social distancing.

FOX 5 photojournalist Jim Zorn met with the young girl when she delivered homemade art to some local seniors.

Homemade art going for seniors in isolation from their families

