Art for seniors to help them through the isolation during the coronavirus pandemic
ATLANTA - A 13-year-old girl is making her mark during the COVID-19 pandemic.
She's trying to make a positive impact on the lives of seniors who are separated from their loved ones due to social distancing.
FOX 5 photojournalist Jim Zorn met with the young girl when she delivered homemade art to some local seniors.
Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georgia
Best prevention measures:
• Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.
• If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
Advertisement
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
App users click here for live updates
RESOURCES:
Symptoms, testing and how to prepare amid growing COVID-19 outbreak
Who is most susceptible to coronavirus? COVID-19 not just affecting older people
Coronavirus cleaners: These products will kill COVID-19, according to the EPA
Coronavirus and pets: Your cat or dog probably can’t get COVID-19, WHO says
Will sick leave protect me if I get ill from coronavirus? 5 questions answered
RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.
Live map: Tracking coronavirus in Georgia
-----