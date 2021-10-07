Arrest made in 'very callous' murder of mother, unborn child in Troup County

Deputies said they have made an arrest in the murder of a mother and her unborn child found in a shot-up car that crashed into a tree along the side of a Troup County road earlier this week.

The name of the suspect has not been released, but deputies did say that person was caught in North Carolina. Investigators have scheduled a press conference on Friday morning to release more details.

Akeila Ware was found unresponsive inside her Honda Accord crashed along Highway 18 near E. Drummond Road with multiple bullet holes in the side on Tuesday. First responders had to extricate the 29-year-old mother of five from the car.

State and local law enforcement investigate a deadly crash along Highway 18 near E. Drummond Road on Oct. 5, 2021. (Troup County Sheriff's Office)

Unresponsive and in critical condition, she was rushed to a Columbus area hospital, where she and her unborn child later died.

'VERY BOLD, VERY COLD, AND VERY CALLOUS': SEARCH FOR SUSPECT WHO KILLED MOTHER, UNBORN CHILD

Investigators believe Ware's car was shot at, which sent the vehicle off the road and head-on into a tree. And it was all done in broad daylight.

"Very bold, very cold, and very callous just to do this. And that’s why we certainly want to put a name with a shooter, so we can get that person, or if there were other people involved, get all of those people in custody," said Sgt. Ward.

Two purple star balloons mark where Akeila Ware was found unresponsive after a shooting and crash in Troup County on Oct. 5, 2021. (FOX 5)

Investigators believe Ware was shot by the driver of a silver Nissan car with possible front-end damage near the intersection of Highway 18 and Whitesville Road. Deputies said they believe the suspect and the victim knew each other.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash and the Troup County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Ware’s death.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS