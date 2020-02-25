Arrest made in deadly shooting near northwest Atlanta package store

Police said they have arrested a man investigators believe is responsible for the murder of a man whose body was found in a wooded area near a northwest Atlanta package store earlier this month

Clinton Robinson, 22, was taken into custody on Tuesday at his home along Hobson Street in southwest Atlanta. He was booked into the Fulton County jail on felony murder charges.

Clinton Robinson (Fulton County Sheriff's Office / Supplied)

Investigators said Robinson shot and killed 41-year-old Wallace Vaughn Jr. and left his body in a wooded area near a package store located along Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway near Interstate 285 around 1 a.m. on Feb. 3.

Police said the Lavonia resident died from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

Investigators have not released a motive or details about Vaugh’s death.

Robinson was arrested with the help of the Atlanta Police Fugitive unit.

