Family remembers man found shot to death

The family of a father of two gunned down on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway earlier this week held a candlelight vigil in the loved one's memory.

Officers found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Atlanta police officers responded to the scene off Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway just after 1 a.m. When police arrived they found 41-year-old Wallace Vaughn of Lavonia dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

"His body was found in a wooded area," Lt. Damian Crowder said. It has all been extremely painful for his close-knit family, especially his mother.

"When it registered to my brain what she was saying I just lost it. He was a good-hearted person. if anybody needed anything, he would do it," mother Teresa Johnson told FOX 5's Aungelique Proctor.

Mrs. Johnson said Vaughn was quiet and kept to himself, and would never harm anyone. She said he considered his job as a father to his daughters 8 and 9 years old, to be the most important job he had.

Officers spent hours canvassing the area for any evidence.

"I am not surprised at all that someone was found dead around here," former resident Clarence Sarden told FOX 5. Darden said too many of the people he is talking to have no regard for the human life these days.

Atlanta police said at Friday night's candlelight vigil that they are making progress in the case.

Anyone with any information should call Atlanta police.