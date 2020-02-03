Police: Man found shot, killed in northwest Atlanta

Atlanta police are investigating a murder in northwest Atlanta Monday morning.

Officers responded to the scene off Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway just after 1 a.m. When police arrived they found a man who they believe to be in his 20s dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

"His body was found in a wooded area," Lt. Damian Crowder said.

Officers spent hours canvassing the area for any evidence.

"We don't have a motive or suspect description," Crowder said.

Atlanta police said it's unclear why the man was in the area.

Anyone with any information should call Atlanta police.