Police: Man found shot, killed in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a murder in northwest Atlanta Monday morning.
Officers responded to the scene off Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway just after 1 a.m. When police arrived they found a man who they believe to be in his 20s dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
"His body was found in a wooded area," Lt. Damian Crowder said.
Officers spent hours canvassing the area for any evidence.
"We don't have a motive or suspect description," Crowder said.
Atlanta police said it's unclear why the man was in the area.
Anyone with any information should call Atlanta police.