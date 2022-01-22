Arrest made in deadly Banks County hit and run

article

An arrest has been made in a deadly hit and run earlier this week in Banks County.

The hit and run took place near the Zips Carwash by GA-15 and US-441, according to the Banks County Sheriff's Office. A pedestrian was struck and killed. Their identity has not been released.

The Sheriff's Office told FOX 5 that the Georgia State Patrol arrested Moon Hoan Yang, 65, of Suwanee in the case. Yang is charged with homicide by vehicle, hit and run, and failure to maintain lane.

Georgia State Patrol is leading the investigation.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement



