Arrest in deadly shooting of off-duty security guard at Midtown Atlanta garage

A man is in custody charged with the murder of an off-duty security guard in a Midtown Atlanta parking garage earlier this year.

Marion'Taye Holloman faces charges of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a person under 18, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The deadly shooting happened at Third and Spring streets during the early morning hours of August 28. Investigators say the security guard had tried to stop two people attempting to break into vehicles inside the garage.

As the two fled in a car, police say they started shooting, hitting the security guard at least once. He succumbed to his injuries.

The family of the security guard, who police say was an innocent bystander, identified him as 33-year-old Shadarrian Jacobs.

Holloman was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Sunday, where he was being held without bond.