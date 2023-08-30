Police hoping to ID person of interest in Midtown security guard's killing

The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in the murder of parking deck security guard this week in Midtown.

Officers were called around 2:05 a.m. on Aug. 28 to 725 Spring Street NW, a parking garage near 3rd Street, where they say a 33-year-old man had been shot in the neck. The man died at the scene.

Family members have identified the victim as 33-year-old Shadarrian Jacobs, a security guard at a Midtown parking garage.

Police say someone was trying to stop two people who were attempting to break into vehicles inside the garage. The suspects then took off in a car and began firing. Jacobs was reportedly not involved, but a stray bullet fired by one of the suspects hit him in the neck while he was eating.

On Wednesday night, authorities released photos of a person interest in the case.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Person of interest in killing of security guard at Spring Street parking garage (Atlanta Police Department).

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).