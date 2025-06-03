Expand / Collapse search

Arrest in April deadly double shooting in southwest Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 3, 2025 7:06pm EDT
Atlanta police released this surveillance video of people believed to be connected to a deadly double shooting along Newcastle Street SW on April 18, 2025. (Atlanta Police Department)

The Brief

    • Desmond Felts, 24, was arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault, and armed robbery related to a fatal double shooting in Atlanta on April 18.
    • The shooting resulted in one man's death and another critically injured; surveillance images of suspects were released to aid the investigation.
    • Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers Atlanta, with a reward of up to $5,000 offered for information.

ATLANTA - A man wanted in connection with a fatal double shooting in southwest Atlanta has been arrested.

What we know:

Desmond Felts, 24, was taken into custody at the Clayton County Jail on June 1 and charged with murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of armed robbery, according to the Atlanta Police Department. 

The backstory:

The charges stem from an April 18 shooting that left one man dead and another critically injured.

Officers responded to 70 Newcastle Street SW around 12:17 a.m. that morning after receiving reports of a person shot. 

When they arrived, they found a 33-year-old man unresponsive with a gunshot wound. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel. 

A second victim, a 32-year-old man, was found nearby with multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical but stable condition.

What we don't know:

Investigators released surveillance images of the individuals believed to have been involved. One was seen wearing a T-shirt that says "In Draco We Trust." The other was described as having dread-style hair and wearing a knee-length jacket.

What they're saying:

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at StopCrimeATL.org, or by texting "CSA" and the tip to CRIMES (274637). A reward of up to $5,000 is available.

The Source: The Atlanta Police Department provided the details for this article.

