Arrest in April deadly double shooting in southwest Atlanta
Atlanta police released this surveillance video of people believed to be connected to a deadly double shooting along Newcastle Street SW on April 18, 2025. (Atlanta Police Department)
ATLANTA - A man wanted in connection with a fatal double shooting in southwest Atlanta has been arrested.
SEE ALSO: 1 man dead, 1 critically injured in shooting at SW Atlanta home
What we know:
Desmond Felts, 24, was taken into custody at the Clayton County Jail on June 1 and charged with murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of armed robbery, according to the Atlanta Police Department.
The backstory:
The charges stem from an April 18 shooting that left one man dead and another critically injured.
Officers responded to 70 Newcastle Street SW around 12:17 a.m. that morning after receiving reports of a person shot.
When they arrived, they found a 33-year-old man unresponsive with a gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel.
A second victim, a 32-year-old man, was found nearby with multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical but stable condition.
What we don't know:
Investigators released surveillance images of the individuals believed to have been involved. One was seen wearing a T-shirt that says "In Draco We Trust." The other was described as having dread-style hair and wearing a knee-length jacket.
SEE ALSO: Police searching for 2 suspects in deadly shooting at SW Atlanta home
What they're saying:
Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at StopCrimeATL.org, or by texting "CSA" and the tip to CRIMES (274637). A reward of up to $5,000 is available.
The Source: The Atlanta Police Department provided the details for this article.