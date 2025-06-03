Arrest in April deadly double shooting in southwest Atlanta

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Atlanta police released this surveillance video of people believed to be connected to a deadly double shooting along Newcastle Street SW on April 18, 2025. (Atlanta Police Department)

The Brief Desmond Felts, 24, was arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault, and armed robbery related to a fatal double shooting in Atlanta on April 18. The shooting resulted in one man's death and another critically injured; surveillance images of suspects were released to aid the investigation. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers Atlanta, with a reward of up to $5,000 offered for information.



A man wanted in connection with a fatal double shooting in southwest Atlanta has been arrested.

What we know:

Desmond Felts, 24, was taken into custody at the Clayton County Jail on June 1 and charged with murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of armed robbery, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

The backstory:

The charges stem from an April 18 shooting that left one man dead and another critically injured.

Officers responded to 70 Newcastle Street SW around 12:17 a.m. that morning after receiving reports of a person shot.

When they arrived, they found a 33-year-old man unresponsive with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel.

A second victim, a 32-year-old man, was found nearby with multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical but stable condition.

What we don't know:

Investigators released surveillance images of the individuals believed to have been involved. One was seen wearing a T-shirt that says "In Draco We Trust." The other was described as having dread-style hair and wearing a knee-length jacket.

What they're saying:

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at StopCrimeATL.org, or by texting "CSA" and the tip to CRIMES (274637). A reward of up to $5,000 is available.