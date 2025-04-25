Police searching for 2 suspects in deadly shooting at SW Atlanta home

article

Investigators are asking the public for help identifying two men suspected in a deadly double shooting at a southwest Atlanta home.

Authorities say shots rang out at the home on Newcastle Street just after midnight on April 18.

The backstory:

Investigators tell FOX 5 that officers arrived at the home on Newcastle Street and found a 33-year-old man who had been shot at least once. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition with gunshots to his abdomen and in the lower portion of his body. His current condition is not known.

Authorities have not shared the identities of either of the victims.

What we know:

On Friday, investigators with the Atlanta Police Department shared photos of two men they believe are connected with the shooting.

Officials described the suspects as a man wearing a T-shirt that said "In Draco We Trust" and a male with "dread style hair" who wore a longer knee-high style jacket.

(Atlanta Police Department)

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.