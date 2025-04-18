1 dead, 1 critically injured in shooting at SW Atlanta home

One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a double shooting in southwest Atlanta early Friday morning.

Authorities say shots rang out at the home on Newcastle Street just after midnight.

What we know:

Investigators tell FOX 5 that officers arriving at the scene found one victim who had been shot in their abdomen and in the lower portion of their body.

Medics rushed that victim to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. They remain in critical condition.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The scene on Newcastle Street. (FOX 5)

The second victim was found dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Details about what led up to the shooting are extremely limited, and investigators spent the early morning hours gathering evidence at the home.

Officials have not released any identifying information about either of the victims at this time.

It is not clear if police have identified a suspect in the shooting.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.