Apalachee High shooting: Barrow County Schools continue campus safety discussions

The Barrow County School Board is expected to discuss its upcoming school safety survey during its meeting on Tuesday evening.

The online survey, which is live until next Friday, Dec. 13, goes over a number of safety topics and provides the community the opportunity to suggest ways to make schools safer.

Weapons detection systems, the district’s bag policy, student ID badges, mental health support, and security personnel are among the topics of the survey.

They plan to share the responses in January as they work on improvements.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. and will be streamed on the school district’s website and YouTube channel.

Apalachee High shooting: Colt Gray allegations

Colt Gray in court

Tuesday night’s meeting comes near three months after Barrow County sheriff’s investigators say 14-year-old Colt Gray opened fire inside the Apalachee High School campus The shooting resulted in the deaths of two teachers, 39-year-old Richard Aspinwall and 53-year-old Cristina Irimie, and two students, Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14, were killed. Nine others sustained injuries.

Investigators say Colt used a "black semi-automatic AR-15 style rifle" which his father, Colin Gray, reportedly gave him for Christmas.

Colt Gray faces 55 charges, including four counts of murder, four counts of felony murder, four counts of aggravated battery, 25 counts of aggravated assault, and 18 counts of cruelty to children in the first degree.

Apalachee High shooting: Colin Gray’s case

Colt Gray’s father, Colin Gray, appears in a Barrow County courtroom for an arraignment hearing on Oct. 16, 2024. (FOX 5)

Colin Gray faces 29 charges including second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors say that the Barrow County father was aware that his son was obsessed with school shooters and even had a shrine above his home computer for the gunman in the 2018 massacre in Parkland, Florida, but didn't take any action.

During his questioning following the shooting, Colin Gray reportedly mentioned Colt had asked him for a larger magazine, and he purchased one for him as well as a bore sight for the rifle and ammunition for the gun.

Last week, attorneys for Colin Gray filed a motion to quash his indictment and requested a hearing. His lawyers argued the indictment did not adequately lay out his criminal acts, including when the crimes occurred.