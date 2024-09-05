Apalachee High School shooting: Towing company offering free services to students, staff

article

A local tow truck company is offering free services to students and staff after the deadly shooting at Apalachee High School on Wednesday.

The owner of All County Towing and Recovery says they don't want kids, parents or teachers to have to go up to the Barrow County school and relive the tragedy so soon.

So they're offering to tow vehicles left at the school for no charge.

Speaking to FOX 5, the owner of the company said they've already towed about five or six vehicles overnight.

The owner says that he went to the high school and one of the victims had been his football coach while he was there.

The company will continue the free service for as long as they need to.

Students, staff, or parents just need to contact the towing company at (678) 425-5771.

What we know about the Apalachee High School shooting

Four people, two teachers and two students, were killed in the shooting at the high school, which is located about 40 miles northeast of Atlanta. Nine other people were also injured and taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Investigators say the suspected shooter entered the building at around 10:20 a.m. and opened fire.

Law enforcement officers responded immediately and encountered the shooter, who dropped his weapon and surrendered.

Once in custody, the suspect was reportedly interviewed by investigators. A motive behind the shooting has not been revealed.

All those transported to Northeast Georgia Health System's hospitals in Barrow and Braselton have been treated and released, officials said.