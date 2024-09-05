Apalachee High School shooting: GBI provides brief update about investigation

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has provided an update about the Apalachee High School mass shooting on social media.

ORIGINAL STORY: Apalachee High School shooting victims identified; 14-year-old suspect to be charged with murder

The GBI says that it is a "very complex investigation" and the "integrity of the case is paramount." They are asking for the public's patience as they work to ensure a "successful prosecution" and justice for the victims.

RELATED: What we know about the suspected shooter

Additionally, the GBI says that the suspect, 14-year-old Colt Gray, has been charged with 4 counts of felony murder. He is currently being held in the Regional Youth Detention Center in Gainesville. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Friday morning.

RELATED: Apalachee High School shooting victims | What we know

The GBI also said that the bodies of the four victims -- 2 teachers and 2 students -- are being performed today at the GBI Medical Examiner's Office.

There are no press conferences scheduled for today, according to the GBI.

What happened at Apalachee High School

According to the GBI, the Barrow County Sheriff's Office began receiving calls at around 10:20 a.m. Officers responded to the high school within minutes and almost immediately encountered the suspected shooter, who dropped his weapon and surrendered.

PHOTOS: Apalachee High School mass shooting

Students and staff were evacuated from the high school and made to wait on the school's football field until the school could be cleared. At around 11:30 a.m., it was announced that the school was safe and students were released to their families or transported home on buses.

Authorities say that Gray used an "AR-platform style weapon" during the shooting.

RELATED: What we know about the suspected shooter

The FBI and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office revealed Gray was on their radar about 16 months ago, and was questioned about reported posts on an online gaming site threatening to shoot up a school. The FBI, in a joint release with JCSO, stated there was not enough evidence to charge Gray.

Colt Gray's home raided

Within hours of Wednesday’s shooting at Apalachee High School, law enforcement from state and federal agencies swarmed the home of the suspected shooter, Colt Gray. Investigators from the GBI, ATF, FBI and other agencies were on the scene well into the evening, searching the home for evidence.

"The police presence and the SWAT, they were flying down the road. I know 50 cars plus, just coming fast, jumping out of cars, full armor, guns in hand, surrounding the house," said neighbor Christie Ridings.

Investigators say they were searching for guns and other weapons, as well as computers, cellphones, and other electronics that could access social media accounts, anything that could help piece together a timeline of events, a motive, and how this could happen.

Ridings said the family has lived in the home just across the Winder line, in the town of Bethlehem for about two years.

Who are the victims?

The GBI identified the victims as Richard Aspinwall and Christina Irimie, both math teachers, and students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14-years-old.

RELATED: Apalachee High School shooting victims | What we know

Aspinwall was also an assistant football coach for the Apalachee Wildcats.

Students describe Irimie as patient and caring.

RELATED: How to help Apalachee High School shooting victims

Schermerhorn's family says he was always positive and looked at the bright side of things.

Angulo was described as a free spirit who had a "chill" attitude.