Another storage facility break-in as Atlanta police chief sounds alarm

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Atlanta police released these images showing two men, one dressed in white, the other in a gray T-shirt, who are wanted for stealing items out of a storage facility located along W. Whitehall Street SW on Sept. 4, 2024. (Atlanta Police Department)

Atlanta police have released new images showing another storage facility theft the day after Chief Darin Schierbaum warned the Atlanta City Council's Public Safety Committee of an uptick in these types of crimes.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 at the CubeSmart Self Storage located at 578 W. Whitehall Street SW. According to the Atlanta Police Department, two men walked into the victim's storage unit, taking a Vizio TV, PlayStation, liquor, and a number of shoes.

Police say they fled in a gray sedan.

One was dressed in a white shirt, white shoes and white shorts. The other was wearing a gray T-shirt with black pants and a black bandanna.

Anyone who sees them is asked to submit their tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

This is not the first time this location has been targeted. In July, a woman said thieves cut through the roof of her storage unit and took $15,000 worth of stuff.

During Monday's meeting, Chief Schierbaum pointed out that they don’t catch everything, leaving renters vulnerable to theft. He advised storage facility renters to check their units regularly and report anything suspicious.