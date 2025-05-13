Man injured in police shootout, SWAT situation at SW Georgia home

article

The GBI has been called to investigate a SWAT situation and shootout that ended with one man injured in southwest Georgia.

Investigators say the situation began when officers in Poulan, Georgia responded to a domestic incident over the weekend.

What we know:

According to GBI, when an officer arrived at the home on the 100 block of Hickory Street, they were fired upon by 33-year-old Jordan Wheatley.

The officer requested backup, which led to Wheatley shooting at a Worth County Sheriff's deputy who arrived outside the home.

The deputy returned fire, but did not hit the man. Wheatley then reportedly went back into the home and barricaded himself inside a bedroom.

A SWAT team later found him in the bedroom with a gunshot wound.

Dig deeper:

Medics rushed Wheatley to a local hospital for treatment. His current condition is not available.

No officers were injured in the incident.

What's next:

The GBI is conducting an independent investigation in the shooting. Once the investigation is complete, the resulting case file will be given to the Tift Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

The Source: Information for this story was taken from a release by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.



