5 Big Lots stores in Georgia reopening after being acquired by new company

The Brief Big Lots is reopening 73 stores nationwide starting May 15 as part of a phased comeback following its 2024 bankruptcy. Several Georgia locations, including stores in Dallas, Marietta, Smyrna, Buford, and Vidalia, are among those reopening this week. Parent company Variety Wholesaler plans additional store openings through summer, leading up to a nationwide celebration in the fall.



Big Lots is continuing its efforts to bounce back from bankruptcy with the reopening of 73 stores this week, including several locations in Georgia, according to The Hill.

What we know:

The retail chain, known for its home goods, furniture, and seasonal items, is undergoing a phased comeback after shutting down more than 400 stores in 2024 due to financial struggles tied to inflation and changing consumer habits.

The expansion is part of a broader plan by Variety Wholesaler, the company that acquired over 200 Big Lots locations in a deal finalized last December.

Since then, dozens of stores have already reopened, and this latest wave, beginning Thursday, May 15, marks another major step in the brand’s revival.

What they're saying:

More store openings are expected in the coming weeks, with additional locations set to resume operations through early summer. The company is planning a large-scale "grand celebration" in the fall to mark the full rollout of its rebranding and reopening efforts.

Newly reopened stores will be spread across numerous states including North Carolina, Florida, Alabama, Michigan, Ohio, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

In Georgia, the following Big Lots stores are scheduled to reopen:

260 Merchants Square, Dallas

2932 Canton Road, Suite 210, Marietta

3791 S. Cobb Drive SE, Suite G, Smyrna

4125 Highway 20, Suite A-2, Buford

2305 E. 1st Street, Vidalia

The company has not released exact reopening dates for each location, but most are expected to resume business shortly after May 15.

