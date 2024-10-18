Big Lots stores in Kennesaw, Cartersville slated for closure

article

Big Lots recently announced that it is closing more than 50 retail locations, including stores in Georgia, and we now know where those stores are located.

According to a list submitted by Big Lots, the Georgia stores are located on Wade Green Road in Kennesaw and on Market Square in Cartersville.

These two stores join stores in Decatur, Fayetteville, Roswell, Savannah, Stockbridge, Stone Mountain, Thomson and Waynesboro that have already closed this year.

Dirt Cheap

Dirt Cheap says all of its stores (68) in 8 states are closing, including 1 store in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia.

1873 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree announced earlier this year that it would be closing about 600 Family Dollar stores within a few months and 370 Family Dollars and 30 Dollar Trees once their respective leases expired. It is unknown how many Georgia locations were impacted.

LL Flooring

LL Flooring, which was formerly known as Lumber Liquidators, previously announced it would close all 13 of its Georgia locations after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in August. It has recently found a buyer and the fate of the stores is uncertain.

Red Lobster

Three Red Lobster locations closed abruptly earlier this year. Those restaurants were located in Roswell, Athens and Dublin.

Rue 21

Rue 21 announced earlier this year that it was closing all of its stores, including 39 in Georgia. There were 2 locations in Atlanta.

Walgreens

Walgreens has announced it will closing 1,200 stores. They have not released a list at this time.

Walmart

Walmart has closed 11 stores so far in 2024, including 2 in Georgia.

4725 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody

3101 Roswell Road, Marietta