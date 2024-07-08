Atlanta thieves cut through ceiling, wipe out woman's storage unit near Mercedes-Benz Stadium

A woman is out $15,000 after thieves cut through the roof of her storage unit on Whitehall Street near Mercedes-Benz Stadium and took many of her belongings.

Ashley Williams saw the mess on Sunday at the Cube Smart storage facility.

"When I came to check Sunday, it was kind of stuck. When I opened it, I noticed everything [in] kind of disarray," Williams said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Cube Smart storage facility on Whitehall Street near Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Supplied)

She said the thieves cut through the chicken wire on top of her unit and took several valuable items.

"Childhood memories, artifacts, I just noticed my high school diploma is gone, old albums I collected all gone," she explained.

She said they also got away with her shoes, many from a store she used to have.

"I looked to the right because I have a room divider that blocks my store from my personal items and every single rack was wiped clean," Williams explained.

"All the other sneakers were my personal collection that I've been collecting for years, so can't get those back," she added.

She opened a case with the Atlanta Police Department. They confirmed they were investigating, but have not yet named any suspects or said whether the same person or persons is behind any other break-ins in the area.

The manager of the storage facility told FOX 5 Atlanta they weren't able to comment on the incident.

"I just want to catch whoever did it. I may not get my stuff back. I've been searching the second hand shops' 'buy, sell, trade' here, seeing if they come through, but nothing," Williams said. "So, if I could just catch the person, that would put me at ease."